Two doses of COVID vaccine mandatory to buy liquor in Nilgiris district

As part of efforts to inoculate all citizens in Nilgiris district, authorities have made it compulsory for those who want to buy liquor in state-run TASMAC outlets to produce vaccination certificates to show that they have taken two doses against Covid-19. Nilgiris is the first district to come up with such an initiative in Tamil Nadu.

The drive had commenced from September 1.

This step was part of the drive to vaccinate the residents, Collector J Innocent Divya said on Thursday.

“We have almost covered 97 per cent of our eligible population. The authorities are indulged in door-to-door vaccination programme. Some people who are alcoholics were not ready to take vaccines because there was this report initially that once you take vaccine you cannot consume alcohol for two or three days. This interrupted our goal of achieving 100 per cent vaccination in the district. So to increase more vaccination coverage, we have come up with this announcement. People who have been administered at least one dose of vaccine can get the liquor from the shop. They just need to show the SRF ID on their phone to the store incharge”, Innocent Divya told Indianexpress.com.

Stating that almost 97 per cent of the population in the district was administered vaccine doses, either first or second, she told reporters that the administration wanted all the citizens to take the second jab also and decided on such a step to reach the target.

Aadhaar cards are also required to be submitted along with the vaccination certificates to purchase liquor at the TASMAC outlets.

