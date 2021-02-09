Two cars loaded with firecrackers meant for Sasikala’s reception catch fire

Firefighters douse the two cars that caught fire at Krishnagiri toll gate on Monday.

Two cars caught fire near the Krishnagiri toll gate after supporters of former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala burst crackers ahead of her return to Tamil Nadu. Locals informed the fire department, who rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

More than 100 cars were deployed on the Bengaluru highway to give a rousing reception to the 65-year-old confidante of Jayalalithaa. As per local reports, the AMMK cadres had firecrackers loaded in cars and two of those parked close to each other caught fire due to the bursting of the crackers.

Sasikala was convicted in the disproportionate assets case and served a four-year jail term in the Parapanna Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. She was released on January 27. A week before release, she tested positive for Covid-19. After undergoing treatment in a Bengaluru hospital, she quarantined herself at a private resort, 35 km away from Bengaluru, before heading to Chennai. She reached the city on Tuesday, 23 hours after leaving from Bengaluru.