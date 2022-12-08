Two arrested for snatching gold chain from elderly woman in Chennai

The Chennai police have arrested two men who were wanted for allegedly snatching a chain from a woman at Indira Nagar near Adyar nearly two weeks ago.

According to police, a 68-year-old woman, K Manjula, was returning home from a temple on the Gandhi Nagar main road on the night of November 24 when a duo on a two-wheeler intercepted her and made away with her seven-sovereign gold chain.

After Manjula lodged a complaint at the J2 Adyar station, police conducted an inquiry and analysed CCTV footage before arresting one K Vijay (24). They managed to seize Rs 70,000 from him and, during the course of the investigation, learned that he had chain snatching cases registered against him in other areas of the city as well.

On Wednesday, police arrested his accomplice, K Yuvaraj (28), who belongs to Okkiyam in Thuraipakkam. Yuvaraj has also been involved in chain snatching incidents, including a recent one in Nungambakkam in the city, according to police.

Police seized nine and a half sovereigns of gold and a two-wheeler from him.

Vijay and Yuvaraj were produced before a court and remanded in custody.