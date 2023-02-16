scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Two Alexandrine parakeets seized from actor Robo Shankar’s house in Chennai

The parakeets were seen in a couple of videos uploaded by the actor’s family on social media. The seized parakeets are now at Guindy National Park.

The parakeets are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau seized two Alexandrine parakeets from Tamil actor and stand-up comedian Robo Shankar’s house in Chennai on Wednesday. The parakeets were spotted in a couple of videos uploaded by the actor’s family on social media.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official said that they seized the birds from the actor’s residence in Valasaravakkam. In his home tour videos, the actor can be heard saying that he loves pets.

The authorities inspected the actor’s residence on Wednesday morning based on a complaint.

Officials said that during the time of the seizure, the actor was not at his residence. The officials informed his family member that it was against the law to keep a parakeet in confinement and asked the actor to appear for an inquiry once he is back in Chennai.

Officials said that some people raise parakeets without knowing that it is against the law to do so. Depending on the inquiry, they will decide the future course of action, the officials added.

The seized parakeets are now at Guindy National Park.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 12:55 IST
