Twist in Chennai NBFC gold heist: Police seize 3.7kg gold from Arumbakkam inspector’s house

In a major twist to the investigation into the August 13 gold heist at a branch of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) near Arumbakkam in Chennai, the investigators are unraveling the role of a police inspector who is alleged to have links in the burglary.
ANI quoted police officials as saying that 3.7 kg of gold was recovered from Acharapakkam Inspector Amalraj’s residence Thursday and Santhosh, one of the accused in the robbery, who is a relative of the inspector’s wife had tipped the officials about the gold he had hidden at the inspector’s residence.
TN | Acharapakkam inspector alleged to have a role in the Arumbakkam Bank Robbery.
3.7 kg of gold recovered from Acharapakkam Inspector Amalraj's residence. Bank Robbery accused Santosh is relative of Acharapakkam Inspector's wife. Arrested Santosh tipped us: Police Officials https://t.co/gMCn7YcCgE
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022
According to the release issued by the police Thursday, a gang of robbers barged into the branch of an NBFC around 2.30 pm on August 13, threatened the firm’s employees at knifepoint, and tied them up in a strongroom before decamping with 31.7 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore.
The cops formed several special teams to nab the accused. In the initial investigation, the cops identified M Murugan (29) of Padi, M Santhosh (30) of Villivakkam, V Balaji (28) of Villivakkam, and P Suriya Prakash (29) of Ambattur as the members of the gang involved in the heist. Both Santhosh and Balaji were arrested the next day and the cops recovered 18 kg of gold worth Rs 8.5 crores.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the following days, the police nabbed the mastermind Murugan and his accomplice Suriya Prakash. One Senthil Kumar (38) of T Nagar who was also involved in the act was arrested. The cops recovered 9.280 kg of gold from them. Cars and bikes used for the burglary were also seized.
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor serve major couple goals as they perform a romantic dance
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Man’s proposal after gruelling Ironman Triathlon leaves netizens in awe
Dahi Handi festivities: Traffic curbs in Pune city from 5 pm today
Ranveer Singh raps, Gully Boy style, at an event in Mumbai, watch video here
Commerce ministry for imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese ofloxacin medicine
Devas-Antrix deal: US court allows seizure of $87,457 funds from US satellite firm
Congress after raids at Manish Sisodia’s house: ‘Misuse of agencies erodes their credibility’
Delhi weather: Cloudy skies today; little rain expected till Aug 25
Twist in Chennai NBFC gold heist: Police seize 3.7kg gold from Arumbakkam inspector’s house
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor serve major couple goals as they perform a romantic dance
Mumbai: Four boys in children’s home beat 16-year-old mute inmate to death, booked
Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022: BSER releases provisional answer key; here’s how to check, raise objections
Watch: Even fish undergo Covid-19 tests in China