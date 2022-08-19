Twist in Chennai NBFC gold heist: Police seize 3.7kg gold from Arumbakkam inspector’s house

In a major twist to the investigation into the August 13 gold heist at a branch of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) near Arumbakkam in Chennai, the investigators are unraveling the role of a police inspector who is alleged to have links in the burglary.

ANI quoted police officials as saying that 3.7 kg of gold was recovered from Acharapakkam Inspector Amalraj’s residence Thursday and Santhosh, one of the accused in the robbery, who is a relative of the inspector’s wife had tipped the officials about the gold he had hidden at the inspector’s residence.

According to the release issued by the police Thursday, a gang of robbers barged into the branch of an NBFC around 2.30 pm on August 13, threatened the firm’s employees at knifepoint, and tied them up in a strongroom before decamping with 31.7 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore.

The cops formed several special teams to nab the accused. In the initial investigation, the cops identified M Murugan (29) of Padi, M Santhosh (30) of Villivakkam, V Balaji (28) of Villivakkam, and P Suriya Prakash (29) of Ambattur as the members of the gang involved in the heist. Both Santhosh and Balaji were arrested the next day and the cops recovered 18 kg of gold worth Rs 8.5 crores.

In the following days, the police nabbed the mastermind Murugan and his accomplice Suriya Prakash. One Senthil Kumar (38) of T Nagar who was also involved in the act was arrested. The cops recovered 9.280 kg of gold from them. Cars and bikes used for the burglary were also seized.