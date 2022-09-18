scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Truck kills 6 loading luggage onto bus

According to police, Thirunavukkrasu and five members of his family and relatives were heading for Chennai to attend a function

A truck coming from behind rammed into the bus, killing five, including the cleaner, on the spot, the police said. (Representational image)

Six people were killed by a truck while they were loading luggage onto a bus, about 35 km from Salem, early Sunday.

According to police, Thirunavukkrasu and five members of his family and relatives were heading for Chennai to attend a function and were loading their luggage behind the bus.

A truck coming from behind rammed into the bus, killing five, including the cleaner, on the spot, the police said. Thirunavukkarasu’s wife Vijaya died while being admitted to hospital while another man is undergoing treatment, they said.

More from Chennai

A case has been registered and he truck driver has been reported absconding, they added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 08:42:31 pm
Next Story

Auto driver-cum-chef on cloud nine as he wins Rs 25 crore Onam bumper lottery

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement