Truck kills 6 loading luggage onto bus

Six people were killed by a truck while they were loading luggage onto a bus, about 35 km from Salem, early Sunday.

According to police, Thirunavukkrasu and five members of his family and relatives were heading for Chennai to attend a function and were loading their luggage behind the bus.

A truck coming from behind rammed into the bus, killing five, including the cleaner, on the spot, the police said. Thirunavukkarasu’s wife Vijaya died while being admitted to hospital while another man is undergoing treatment, they said.

A case has been registered and he truck driver has been reported absconding, they added.