Thursday, July 07, 2022

Traffic diversions in Chennai: Check which routes to avoid today

The traffic diversions in Chennai will be in place between 4 am and 9 pm on Thursday

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 7, 2022 9:14:14 am
Chennai traffic diversion, chennai news, chennai news todayThe traffic diversions will be in place between 4 am to 9 pm in Chennai today (Representational)

Ahead of a promotional event for the upcoming World Chess Olympiad taking place at the Napier Bridge in Chennai, the traffic police has announced diversions between 4 am and 9 pm in parts of the city today.

According to a statement, vehicles coming from Rajaji Salai towards Kamaraj Salai through Napier Bridge will be diverted at War Memorial to turn right to Flagstaff road, Wallajah Point and turn left to proceed to Anna Salai, Munro Statue, Pallavan ppoint, Periyar Statue, Anna Statue and turn left to Walajah road and turn right to Labour Statue to reach Kamaraj Salai.

The statement added that vehicles coming from Kamaraj Salai towards Rajaji Salai will be diverted at Labour Statue, take a right turn to Wallajah Road – Anna Salai, take a Right U-turn to Anna Statue, Periyar Statue, Pallavan Point – Munro Statue – Right turn –Wallajah Point – Flag Staff Road to War Memorial to reach Rajaji Salai.

The 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, the world’s biggest chess event, will be hosted in Chennai between July 28 to August 10.

