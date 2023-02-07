scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Chennai: Traffic diversions on Ayanavaram Anderson Road for six months

The movement of vehicular traffic will be restricted on Anderson Road as it is closed for the construction of the metro station.

These traffic restrictions are to stay for six months (File/Representational)
Listen to this article
Chennai: Traffic diversions on Ayanavaram Anderson Road for six months
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On account of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) work, there will be traffic diversions on Ayanavaram Anderson Road from Regional Transport Office (RTO) Junction to Anderson Street Junction in the city. These restrictions came into force on February 4 and will remain in place for the next six months.

The movement of vehicular traffic will be restricted on Anderson Road as it is closed for the construction of the metro station. Traffic on Pilkington Road from Konnur High Road junction to Constable Road junction has become one way.

Vehicles on Medavakkam Tank Road coming from Kellys to reach Perambur via Anderson Road can take a right turn at K H Road and MVT Road junction and reach their destination via Konnur High Road – Tank Bund Road Junction, take a left turn to reach Tank Bund Road – CYS Road – Perambur High Road Junction and then take a left again for Perambur High Road (South).

Motorcycles and light motor vehicles along Pilkington road from Perambur can reach Konnur High Road by continuing straight on Pilkington Road and then taking a left turn. However, commercial and heavyweight vehicles should take a right at Constable Road junction and reach Konnur High Road via Constable Road, take a left turn to reach Portuguese High Road and another left.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
More from Chennai

According to the official release, vehicles on Konnur High Road coming from Joint Office Junction will not be allowed to take a left at Pilkington Road Junction towards Pilkington Road. Instead, they are to go straight on the same road and reach their destination via Tank Bund Road – Perambur High Road.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 09:32 IST
Next Story

Siddaramaiah: ‘I’m anti-Hindutva… it encourages murder, violence, discrimination’

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close