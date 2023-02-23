scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Toddler among 5 dead after bus rams into tractor on Salem-Bengaluru highway in Tamil Nadu

According to the Kaveripattinam police, the accident took place at 5.30 am. The police added that the deceased were labourers and were heading towards Andhra Pradesh from Dharmapuri.

The police said the omni bus was heading towards Bengaluru from Sivakasi. The driver of the bus, A Karuppusamy (49) of Virudhunagar, was arrested, the police added.
Toddler among 5 dead after bus rams into tractor on Salem-Bengaluru highway in Tamil Nadu
Five persons, including a three-month old toddler, were killed in a road accident near Kaveripattinam in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district near Errahalli village on the Salem-Bengaluru Highway Thursday after an omni bus rammed into a tractor carrying the five persons from behind.

According to the Kaveripattinam police, the accident took place at 5.30 am. The police added that the deceased were labourers and were heading towards Andhra Pradesh from Dharmapuri.

The deceased were identified as U Munusamy (55), Malli (50), C Vasanthi (45), C Muthu (22) and three-month-old S Varshini. The police added that seven others were also injured in the accident and said they are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Krishnagiri.

In a statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to the next of kins of the deceased. Stalin further directed the officials to provide the best treatment to the injured and ordered a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each of them from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The police said the omni bus was heading towards Bengaluru from Sivakasi. The driver of the bus, A Karuppusamy (49) of Virudhunagar, was arrested, the police added.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 20:04 IST
