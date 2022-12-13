To prevent suicides, Tamil Nadu govt bans 6 insecticides for 60 days

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday banned six hazardous insecticides for 60 days in a bid to prevent suicides.

The order comes from the agriculture department in the wake of a research report submitted by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, and a high-level committee constituted to examine the possibility of banning hazardous insecticides.

Monocrotophos, Profenophos, Acephate, Profenophos+Cypermethrin, Chlorpyrifos +Cypermethrin and Chlorpyriphos are the six insecticides to be banned as per Section 27 of the Insecticides Act, 1968.

Addressing reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there is a provision to extend this ban for an additional 30 days. He said a permanent ban on these insecticides lies in the hands of the Union government and the state government would approach it with a request on the same.

“The ban will help us monitor for 90 days whether suicides have reduced and analyse the situation on the ground and brief the Union government,” he said.

To prevent the online sale, the state government is also planning to write to e-commerce websites indicating that these items are prohibited in Tamil Nadu.

It was said that 3 per cent yellow phosphorus, which is being used as an insecticide, was not registered for agricultural use but was still being sold across the market through petty shops and supermarkets.

“National Health Mission, Chennai, in its study, indicated that 3 per cent yellow phosphorus which is being used as rodenticide is the major cause of suicidal death across the state,” the order read.

Based on the recommendation of the high-level committee, the Governor has also proposed to prohibit the sale, stocking, exhibition for sale, distribution, transportation or use of phosphorus paste or any preparation containing any such substance across the state.

Subramanian noted that the government would soon ban the sale of cow dung powder. He said on behalf of the state health department, a dedicated suicide helpline is set up and counsellors are appointed in each district to help people and prevent them from taking the extreme step.

The health minister also spoke about the various initiatives of the health department such as ‘Manam’, to provide psychological support to college students and how they are planning to expand these across the state.