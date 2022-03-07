To improve last-mile connectivity, Chennai Metro ropes in Uber, Rapido services

In a bid to enhance the last-mile connectivity services to passengers travelling on Metro trains, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has tied up with cab aggregator Uber and bike taxi service provider Rapido, an official has said.

According to a CMRL spokesperson, the last mile connectivity measures will provide pick up and drop off zones for Uber autos at five Metro stations in Chennai. In the initial phase, the zones will be set up at Guindy, Alandur, Egmore, Koyambedu, and Thirumangalam Metro stations. Uber will also provide ground support at these designated zones to ensure riders have access to their services round the clock.

Additionally, it has rolled out a promotional offer of a 20 per cent discount (max discount Rs. 50) on auto rides, to and from these five metro stations. According to a release by the CMRL, the offer will be valid until August 31, 2022. To avail of this offer, registered riders need to tap on the profile icon on the top right of the app’s home screen, select “Wallet”, scroll down to “Promotions”, select “Add Promo Code” and type in the code UBERCMRL.

Similarly, Rapido Bike Taxi, a growing bike taxi and auto service platform, will provide last-mile connectivity services at 22 Metro stations, including those at the airport as well as the Guindy, LIC, High Court, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Egmore, Central, and other areas of the city.

Rapido will also provide a 30 per cent discount on rides, to and from the above mentioned Metro stations.