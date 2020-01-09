TNSTC to operate over 30,000 special buses for Pongal between Jan 11-14

The buses will be pressed into service from January 11. (File photo) The buses will be pressed into service from January 11. (File photo)

With Pongal (harvest festival) right around the corner, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will be operating over 30,000 special buses to help citizens reach their hometowns in Tamil Nadu to ring in the festival between January 11 and 14.

According to TNSTC, over 16,000 special buses will be pressed into service between Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu for the festival. Additionally, TNSTC will be operating around 10,000 special buses between other districts in the state for the festival.

All the special buses from Chennai will be operated from five bus stations in the city, namely Tambaram, Poonamallee, Koyambedu, Madhavaram and Saidapet.

Buses between Thanjavur and Chennai, Kumbakonam and Chennai and Panruti and Chennai will depart from Tambaram Anna bus terminus, while buses bound for Kancheepuram, Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Dharmapuri and Hosur districts will be operated from Poonamallee bus stand.

Buses heading to Thiruvannamalai district will depart from Tambaram railway station bus terminus.

Buses to Andhra Pradesh will be departing from Madhavaram bus terminus in Chennai, while buses bound for Cuddalore and Chidambaram districts and neighbouring Puducherry will be operated from the Saidapet bus station.

Meanwhile, buses from Chennai to other districts in the state and other south-bound buses will be pressed into service from Koyambedu bus station.

Additionally, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will be deploying over 10,000 buses for feeder services to help passengers reach the five bus stations in the city from January 11 to 17.

Advance booking of tickets for the special buses will commence from January 9 at 17 special counters in Madhavaram, Tambaram, Koyambedu, Poonamallee and Saidapet bus stations. Passengers can also book their tickets online on the TNSTC website, RedBus, Paytm, Make My Trip and BusIndia.

Traffic in the city is expected to be hit on January 11 and 18 as passengers travel to and from Chennai for the festival.

