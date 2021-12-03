Former TN pollution control board chief, facing graft charges, dies by suicide

Updated: December 3, 2021 8:48:15 am
Former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman A V Venkatachalam allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. The body was found by his wife at their residence in Velachery in Chennai.
Police sources were quoted by news agency PTI as saying no note was recovered from the house. His body was later sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had on September 23 filed an FIR against Venkatachalam on charges of criminal misconduct and criminal misappropriation.
On searching premises linked to him, including his office in Guindy, officials had recovered net cash of Rs 13.5 lakh, gold jewels around 6.5 kg (worth around Rs 2.5 crore), and other documents. Around 10 kg sandalwood articles and pieces were also found at his residence.
