Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Consider conducting TNMC election online: Madras High Court to TN government

Recording the submission, the judge had directed the government to revisit the 1914 Act within three months and to conduct the elections thereafter.

Justice R Subramanian gave the suggestion while disposing two writ petitions from Dr S Syed Thahir Hussain of Madurai and another, the judge had directed the government to postpone the elections to the Council by three months. (File Photo)
The Madras High Court Wednesday asked the state government to conduct elections to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) through online/e-voting.

Justice R Subramanian gave the suggestion while disposing of two writ petitions from Dr S Syed Thahir Hussain of Madurai and another, today. Earlier in the first week of this month, the judge had directed the government to postpone the elections to the Council by three months.

This interim order passed on December 6 was based on a submission by Advocate-General R Shamugasundaram that the Tamil Nadu Medical Registration Act governing the elections and other issues will be thoroughly revised in three months.

Recording the submission, the judge had directed the government to revisit the 1914 Act within three months and to conduct the elections thereafter.

The petitions sought to quash the notification dated October 19, 2022, which notified elections to the TNMC Election and prayed for a direction to the State Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary to make provisions for online voting system. It also sought to appoint a retired judge of the High Court as an independent administrator to conduct the election within a timeframe to be fixed by the Court.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 12:12:35 pm
