scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

TN: Will probe farmer’s judicial custody death, says CM Stalin

Stalin was responding to a special call of motion moved by opposition leader E K Palaniswami.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
April 29, 2022 5:24:28 pm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday assured that the government will probe the death of Thangamani, a 48-year-old farmer of Thattaranai village in Tiruvannamalai, who allegedly died in judicial custody.

Stalin was responding to the special call of motion moved by opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in the assembly.

In his statement, Edappadi had said that the family members told the media that Thangamani might have died due to torture by cops and also demanded the government to transfer the case to CBI for a fair enquiry.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Stalin said Thangamani, a resident of Thattaranai village, was arrested by the Tiruvannamalai Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) after they found spurious liquor at his house on April 26. Stalin said the accused was produced before the court and lodged in the sub-jail on the same day.

Best of Express Premium

The history of extreme right-wing politics in FrancePremium
The history of extreme right-wing politics in France
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigation system to land aircraftPremium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigation system to land aircraft
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructure operations, hand pink slips to o...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructure operations, hand pink slips to o...
More Premium Stories >>

“Around 7.40 pm on April 27, his health deteriorated and he was taken to the Tiruvannamalai Government General Hospital. He failed to respond to the treatment and passed away at 8.45 pm,” Stalin said.

More from Chennai

He added that on Thursday evening, the post-mortem process was completed in the presence of a judicial magistrate. “After we receive the (post-mortem) report, we will initiate further action,” Stalin said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement