TN: Will probe farmer’s judicial custody death, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday assured that the government will probe the death of Thangamani, a 48-year-old farmer of Thattaranai village in Tiruvannamalai, who allegedly died in judicial custody.

Stalin was responding to the special call of motion moved by opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in the assembly.

In his statement, Edappadi had said that the family members told the media that Thangamani might have died due to torture by cops and also demanded the government to transfer the case to CBI for a fair enquiry.

Stalin said Thangamani, a resident of Thattaranai village, was arrested by the Tiruvannamalai Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) after they found spurious liquor at his house on April 26. Stalin said the accused was produced before the court and lodged in the sub-jail on the same day.

“Around 7.40 pm on April 27, his health deteriorated and he was taken to the Tiruvannamalai Government General Hospital. He failed to respond to the treatment and passed away at 8.45 pm,” Stalin said.

He added that on Thursday evening, the post-mortem process was completed in the presence of a judicial magistrate. “After we receive the (post-mortem) report, we will initiate further action,” Stalin said.