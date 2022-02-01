TN candidate campaigns with dummy currency notes to raise awareness against ‘cash-for-vote’ practices

In a bid to raise awareness against the alleged practice of distributing cash for votes, an Independent candidate in Madurai came to file his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu urban polls carrying dummy currency notes.

The candidate, identified as MP Sankarapandian (37) from Sellur, is a social activist contesting for the councillor’s post in ward number 24. Though the notes he bought were dummy currencies, the officials seized them before allowing him to enter the north zone office of the Madurai Corporation.

Sankarapandian said there are many flaws in the ongoing Madurai smart city project. He said he filed his papers with the intention to resolve the issues faced by the public of his town on a day-to-day basis.

“People around Sellur inform me about the issues they are facing on a daily basis and being a social activist, I take those complaints and submit them to the Commissioner of the Madurai Corporation as well as the District Collector. The underground sewage scheme is a failure in Sellur. We are also lacking basic amenities like drinking water, proper roads and street lights,” he said.

“The dummy notes I brought have no value. Similarly, I want to convey the message that the public will not be benefitted by choosing a candidate who tries to buy votes by distributing cash,” Sankarapandian added.

This is not the first time that Sankarapandian has taken part in a unique awareness campaigns. In 2021, he contested as an Independent candidate for Madurai (North) assembly constituency. Ahead of the polls, he had campaigned with empty liquor bottles and raised slogans in favour of alcohol prohibition. He claimed that the politicians have made people get addicted to alcohol and urged that all the liquor stores should be closed.

In August 2021, he claimed he was being overcharged for electricity. He visited the EB office in the town with a begging bowl and a flower in his ear. He said his electricity bills normally amount to around Rs 500 but he was protesting because he has been charged over Rs 3,000 even when he did not have an air-conditioner at home.

Sankarapandian said he has been involved in social work for a period of over 15 years. Through his social media accounts, he regularly keeps sharing updates about his social projects.

He has taken part in several activities over the years, from clearing bushes in certain areas to put an end to anti-social activities to taking steps to ensure that sewage water doesn’t get mixed up with the irrigation tank, safeguarding water resources, and raising awareness about the importance of keeping healthy.