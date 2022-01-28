TN urban local body polls: Chennai corporation launches 45 flying squad teams for surveillance

A day after the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission announced that the urban local body polls in the state would be held on February 19, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Thursday launched 45 flying squad teams to maintain surveillance and enforce the Model Code of Conduct.

According to a statement from the GCC, 45 flying squad teams have been formed, which will comprise assistant executive engineers, two police personnel, and one videographer. The flying squad teams will inspect all 200 wards on a shift basis.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi asked the team to look out for vehicles that carry huge amounts of cash or expensive items without appropriate documents or bills.

“We have deployed three vehicles per zone that will be on rounds 24/7, he said. Each team will have one assistant engineer, two police personnel and one videographer. If a person carries more than 50,000 in cash or gift items worth more than Rs 10,000 without appropriate bills, then the flying squad must stop and check them,” he said.

Ordinary elections to the urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held on February 19 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 22, the State Election Commission had announced on Wednesday.

Apart from this, Bedi also asked Zonal officials to remove political posters, murals and painting defacing walls across Chennai. The process should be completed by Friday, he added.

Residents can also call the toll-free number 1913 to complain about posters in the city.

Further, GCC has opened a 24-hour control room (1800 425 7012) which residents can call to register election-related complaints. They can also raise complaints using the link http://election.chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcculb22/complaints/.