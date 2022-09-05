scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

TN to roll out Delhi model school plan, Kejriwal to launch scheme

In an event to be held at the state-run Bharathi Women's College, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would launch the scheme here in the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin.

Taking cue from Delhi, DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu is working towards up-gradation of schools. (FILE)

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to inaugurate on Monday the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme, which is broadly based on schools in Delhi with upgraded infrastructure.

In an event to be held at the state-run Bharathi Women’s College, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would launch the scheme here in the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin.

As many as 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools are covered under the scheme, apparently in the initial phase.

‘Thagaisal Palligal’ and ‘Mathiri Palligal’ are the official Tamil names for the SoE and Model Schools.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Stalin would launch the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar memorial ‘Puthumai Penn’ (Modern Woman) Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 would be provided to girl students, who studied in government schools from classes 6-12, pursuing higher education.

As regards Kejriwal and the AAP, TN’s plan provides one more opportunity to project his and his party-led government’s ‘successful’ education/economic model being emulated elsewhere in the country. It would help the AAP to strengthen its narrative that it is no more a ‘regional’ party.

The upgraded infrastructure in state-run schools plan perfectly suits the DMK regime’s “Dravidian model,” which encompasses women empowerment and social justice.

Advertisement

The event may help AAP to score brownie points in future when it decides to seriously try its hand at electoral politics in Tamil Nadu. The AAP does not have a presence now in the state.

In April, along with Kejriwal, Stalin had visited government schools in Delhi and had praised the infrastructure in such institutions. He had then said his government would set up similar educational facilities in Tamil Nadu and invited Kejriwal for inauguration following completion of work.

In the Budget 2022-23, the state government had said the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme is being transformed as the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme.

Advertisement

The enrollment ratio of girl students from government schools in higher education is very low and the scheme’s revamp was in recognition of that aspect.

Under the scheme, all girl students who studied from classes 6 to 12 in government schools would be paid Rs 1,000 per month directly into their bank account till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

More from Chennai

The students would be eligible for this assistance in addition to other scholarships. Through this programme, approximately 6,00,000 girl students could potentially benefit each year. For this new scheme, an amount of Rs 698 crore was allotted in the budget.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:06:53 am
Next Story

Dustin Johnson denies Anirban Lahiri to win LIV Boston event in playoff

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

House of the Dragon: A taste of the old GoT madness
Episode 3 Review

House of the Dragon: A taste of the old GoT madness

Before last-over heartbreak, Kohli warms Indian hearts
India vs Pakistan

Before last-over heartbreak, Kohli warms Indian hearts

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'
Teachers' Day 2022

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement