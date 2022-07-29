scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Tamil Nadu will organise tiger summit, says Stalin

Stalin took to social media saying that the state is home to nearly 10 per cent of India's tiger population

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: July 29, 2022 8:54:28 pm
M K Stalin (File photo)

Tamil Nadu would organise the ‘TN Global Tiger Summit’ in partnership with the central government in the month of October this year, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

On his twitter handle, Stalin said: “Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India’s tiger population with 264 Tigers as per NTCA. I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise ‘TN Global Tiger Summit’ in partnership with GOI at Chennai in October 2022 as a fitting tribute to TN’s pioneering efforts in Tiger Conservation.”

