TN: Team engaged in doorstep education sacked after video shows member in official t-shirt buying liquor

A team engaged by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department under the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme (education at doorstep) to create awareness in rural areas through cultural programmes was terminated Tuesday after a video of one its members purchasing liquor from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlet went viral on social media.

On Monday, a cultural team was engaged in raising awareness at Thottiyam town. In a video taken by a passer-by, a person wearing the scheme’s official t-shirt was seen purchasing liquor and carrying them to the vehicle assigned for the programme.

In an order issued by the Tiruchirapalli Chief Educational Officer, it was noted that the cultural team led by Sharmila Shankar violated the guidelines issued to the teams and hence it was terminated.

The scheme launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin in 12 districts as a pilot project was aimed to bridge the learning gap among students of Classes I-VIII after school hours. The initiative was taken up as schools remained closed for a long period owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, a place near the residences of the students would be selected and every day, teachers and volunteers would go to these areas to take classes for one to two hours in the evenings.

Eight teams were appointed by the Tiruchirapalli district administration to spread awareness about this initiative among the public.