scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

TN teacher held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old sent to judicial custody; one more arrested

The police said the accused abused the UKG student who studies at a private school in Tiruvannamalai. He used to frequently visit the school since his wife is an administrative official there.

The 52-year-old teacher of a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai, who was arrested Sunday for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl, was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody till September 9, the police said. On Monday, the police arrested a staff member of the school where the assault took place, officials added.

According to the police, the accused sexually assaulted the UKG student who studies at a private school in Tiruvannamalai. The accused used to frequently visit the private school since his wife is an administrative official (correspondent) at the school, officers said, adding that he molested the child at the school campus after luring her with chocolates.

The girl subsequently fell sick and her parents took her to a private hospital and later to a government hospital, when she complained of severe stomach ache, the police said. The doctors then informed them that the girl had been sexually assaulted. Following this, a police complaint was lodged.

The Tiruvannamalai child welfare officer and police personnel then conducted an inquiry at the school. SP K Karthikeyan said an FIR was registered and the prime accused was arrested on Sunday. He was booked under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per official sources, the district collector has ordered the suspension of the accused. The administrative official of the school is also being questioned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
More from Chennai

Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss took to Twitter and said that people like the accused are a “stain to the teaching community” and noted that suspension of the teacher alone will not be enough and the police should book him under the Goonda Act.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:18:16 pm
Next Story

Onam approaching, Delhi’s restaurants and home chefs prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Row over Kannada textbook claim that Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul

Row over Kannada textbook claim that Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Now we are in great shape, says assistant launch director
NASA's Artemis 1

Now we are in great shape, says assistant launch director

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement