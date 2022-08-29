TN teacher held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old sent to judicial custody; one more arrested

The 52-year-old teacher of a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai, who was arrested Sunday for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl, was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody till September 9, the police said. On Monday, the police arrested a staff member of the school where the assault took place, officials added.

According to the police, the accused sexually assaulted the UKG student who studies at a private school in Tiruvannamalai. The accused used to frequently visit the private school since his wife is an administrative official (correspondent) at the school, officers said, adding that he molested the child at the school campus after luring her with chocolates.

The girl subsequently fell sick and her parents took her to a private hospital and later to a government hospital, when she complained of severe stomach ache, the police said. The doctors then informed them that the girl had been sexually assaulted. Following this, a police complaint was lodged.

The Tiruvannamalai child welfare officer and police personnel then conducted an inquiry at the school. SP K Karthikeyan said an FIR was registered and the prime accused was arrested on Sunday. He was booked under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per official sources, the district collector has ordered the suspension of the accused. The administrative official of the school is also being questioned.

Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss took to Twitter and said that people like the accused are a “stain to the teaching community” and noted that suspension of the teacher alone will not be enough and the police should book him under the Goonda Act.