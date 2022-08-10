scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

TN: Stopped on Republic Day, Dalit woman panchayat president seeks cop protection to hoist flag on I-Day at school

The panchayat president also told the police that she was stopped from hoisting the national flag at the same school during Republic Day celebrations this year.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 10, 2022 4:40:26 pm
The Dalit woman panchayat president said the president and the vice president of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) had stopped her from hoisting the flag on Republic Day.(File)

A Dalit woman panchayat president recently sought police protection to hoist the national flag at a school in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Independence Day, months after she was stopped from hoisting the Tricolour on Republic Day this year at the same school.

In a letter written on August 3 to the Kallakurichi Deputy Superintendent of Police, the woman, V Sudha, panchayat president of Eduthavainatham near Chinna Salem, said she was “stopped by the president and the vice president of the Parent Teachers Association from hoisting the flag during the Republic Day this year” as she “belongs to the scheduled caste” and thus, she is seeking police protection to hoist the flag on the Independence Day.

Sudha also mentioned that ten panchayat presidents before her had hoisted the flag at the government higher secondary school.

Also read |Migrant worker suspected of killing woman in Kerala caught in TN

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kallakurichi Deputy Superintendent of Police S Pugazhendi Ganesh said the police will not tolerate discrimination of any form and will provide security to Sudha. The DSP added, “There are different practices in different areas. In some places, the panchayat president might hoist the flag while in others, it may be the Parent Teacher Association’s president. There is no standing order from the government that only panchayat presidents should hoist the flag on Independence Day or Republic Day. Conventionally, the headmaster is the authorised person to hoist the flag.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

The DSP added, “The woman claimed that she is being discriminated against because she hails from a socially-backward community. We will provide protection to Sudha on Independence Day and have informed the headmaster about it, who informed us that he has no issues if she hoists the flag.”

More from Chennai
Also read |Know Your City: An octogenarian and a store of rare books in Chennai he breathes life into

Ganesh further said that giving protection was a measure to eradicate such kind of discrimination and the police will take stringent action against those who discriminate against others on any ground. He said an FIR under the SC/ST Act has been lodged in connection with the Republic Day incident and a probe is underway.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:23:35 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement