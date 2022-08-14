scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

TN raises concern over AP’s proposal for reservoirs across ‘inter-State’ Kosasthalaiyar river

M K Stalin 'strongly' urged the Andhra Chief Minister to instruct the authorities concerned not to go ahead with the above project and also not to take up any new ones in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin area in Andhra Pradesh.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: August 14, 2022 7:36:40 am
"This step has caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai, who depend on the river for drinking water and to a small extent for irrigation," Stalin said. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government has flagged its concern over the proposal of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to construct reservoirs across Kosasthalaiyar river, saying it would affect Chennai’s drinking water prospects.

In a letter to his Andhra counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, “it is learnt” that the government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the construction of two reservoirs across the river, near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chittoor district.

“This step has caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai, who depend on the river for drinking water and to a small extent for irrigation,” he said. The letter was released to the media on Saturday.

The Kosasthalaiyar river basin and the river were inter-State in nature. The river basin covers a total area of 3,727 sq km of which 877 sq km lies in Andhra Pradesh and the rest in Tamil Nadu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...

The Poondi reservoir in the State was constructed across the river, which is a vital source of drinking water supply to the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

“Any such construction of new reservoirs across the river, its tributaries or sub-tributaries will affect the inflows into Poondi reservoir. This will seriously affect the drinking water supply to Chennai city and the water supply in the upper reaches. In addition, it will also impact irrigation in that area, thereby affecting the livelihood of the farmers.”

“Being an inter-State river, the upper riparian State cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian State. Hence, it is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on our State, especially on Chennai and its northern suburbs,” Stalin told Reddy in the letter.

Advertisement

He ‘strongly’ urged the Andhra Chief Minister to instruct the authorities concerned not to go ahead with the above project and also not to take up any new ones in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin area in Andhra Pradesh.

More from Chennai

“Considering the sensitivity of the issue, I request your immediate personal intervention,” Stalin added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 07:34:06 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’

5

'This is no way for a free society to behave': Salman Rushdie wrote to Rajiv Gandhi after ban on 'The Satanic Verses'

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker
Hadi Matar

Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

Three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader

Three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader

Premium
Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
On 'Big Tech'

Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss
Commonwealth Games

Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement