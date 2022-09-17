TN: Shopkeeper, village head held for barring students of particular community from buying eatables

A shopkeeper at K V Nallur area in South Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district and a village head were arrested Saturday for refusing to sell candies to a group of students of a particular community. The exchange between the shop owner and the students were shot on a phone which has now gone viral on social media.

The shopkeeper, Maheshwaran, was seen in the video telling the schoolchildren not to return to buy candies from his shop. “Don’t buy any candy from here. Go to school. You shouldn’t buy any candy from any of the shops here. Go and tell the people at home that the shopkeepers aren’t giving eatables. We won’t give and there is a restriction,” the shopkeeper is heard telling the children.

“Restriction?” a child asks the shopkeeper innocently. Maheshwaran is then heard answering in affirmative to which the student asks, “What restriction?”

“The village meeting has decided not to give eatables to people from your street. So, leave. Go,” the shopkeeper says, after which the group of children leaves the place without buying anything.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, the district administration stepped in, filed an FIR and arrested Maheshwaran and Ramachandra Murthy, the village head, who was responsible for the alleged decision to bar people of a particular community. The shop has also been sealed by the authorities.

The Tenkasi district police administration said the discriminatory video has been found circulating on social media platforms and a probe is on.