scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

TN: Shopkeeper, village head held for barring students of particular community from buying eatables

The shopkeeper, Maheshwaran, was seen in a video telling schoolchildren not to return to buy candies from his shop.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, the district administration stepped in, filed an FIR and arrested Maheshwaran and Ramachandra Murthy, the village head, who was responsible for the alleged decision to bar people of a particular community. (Representational/File)

A shopkeeper at K V Nallur area in South Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district and a village head were arrested Saturday for refusing to sell candies to a group of students of a particular community. The exchange between the shop owner and the students were shot on a phone which has now gone viral on social media.

The shopkeeper, Maheshwaran, was seen in the video telling the schoolchildren not to return to buy candies from his shop. “Don’t buy any candy from here. Go to school. You shouldn’t buy any candy from any of the shops here. Go and tell the people at home that the shopkeepers aren’t giving eatables. We won’t give and there is a restriction,” the shopkeeper is heard telling the children.

“Restriction?” a child asks the shopkeeper innocently. Maheshwaran is then heard answering in affirmative to which the student asks, “What restriction?”

“The village meeting has decided not to give eatables to people from your street. So, leave. Go,” the shopkeeper says, after which the group of children leaves the place without buying anything.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...

Soon after the video went viral on social media, the district administration stepped in, filed an FIR and arrested Maheshwaran and Ramachandra Murthy, the village head, who was responsible for the alleged decision to bar people of a particular community. The shop has also been sealed by the authorities.

More from Chennai

The Tenkasi district police administration said the discriminatory video has been found circulating on social media platforms and a probe is on.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 05:22:10 pm
Next Story

Google Chrome to soon add fingerprint-locking for incognito tabs: Here’s how it will work

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement