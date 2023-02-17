scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
TN shelter home owner among 8 held after inmates complain of rape, torture

Villupuram shelter rape tortureShreenatha said the charges of “illegal confinement, lack of space, using inmates as employees, and running the shelter without a proper licence for many years” have already been verified. (File)
Eight persons, including the owner of a destitute home in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, have been arrested and booked for offences including torture and rape of inmates, the police said, in a series of allegations that came to the fore during a probe to unravel the disappearance of a 70-year-old inmate.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha told The Indian Express all 142 inmates of the shelter home have been shifted to government facilities or sent to live with their relatives. “The shelter home has been sealed,” she added.

“We are probing the testimonies by inmates of torture such as beating and of inmates being physically hurt when they refused to obey the staff. One inmate complained of rape against the owner. We have invoked all these sections in the case filed against the owner and others,” the SP said Thursday.

Shreenatha said the charges of “illegal confinement, lack of space, using inmates as employees, and running the shelter without a proper licence for many years” have already been verified.

The police said the violations at the shelter home were found during a probe on a missing complaint filed by the relative of one of the inmates there. They said the shelter home officials claimed the 70-year-old inmate had been transferred to another destitute centre in Bengaluru but that the inmate was not found there either, prompting the police to dig deeper.

The inmate has yet to be found.

One police officer involved in the probe said the owner admitted to violations in running the shelter but denied all allegations of rape and harassment. “He denied all criminal charges raised against him and claimed ignorance. He argued that he was only helping people. He said he had been running the shelter for 17 years for free and that he sustained it with the help of donations and well-wishers,” the officer said.

For the regulatory violation, the officer said the owner blamed the government’s poor functioning. “He said that even as there were applications made for licences (for the shelter home), there was no response from the concerned authorities. He claimed that he had applied for a licence last year…,” the officer added.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 11:15 IST
