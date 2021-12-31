TN: Asked to segregate waste, man assaults conservancy worker, held

The Coimbatore city police on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old man for assaulting a conservancy worker who asked him to segregate garbage during disposal.

According to the police, the man identified as Vinod Jain residing in RG street in Coimbatore had handed over the bag full of garbage with a mix of both bio-degradable and non-degradable items to Jothiammal (58), a conservancy worker. Jothiammal told Jain to segregate the waste items and hand them over to her as it becomes difficult for them to do that later.

This led to a heated argument between the duo and the man resorted to attacking her with a flask leaving her injured. She was then taken immediately to Coimbatore government hospital for treatment. The conservancy workers in the area demanded action against the attacker. They claimed that such ill-treatment has taken place in the past as well in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara visited the hospital and assured Jothiammal that necessary steps would be taken.

A couple of functionaries from political parties including Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam visited the elderly woman and promised her that they will support her in taking steps against the attacker.

“Nobody has the right to abuse anyone. I have been working in that area for over 35 years. I have never disrespected anyone. He [Vinod Jain] should be put behind bars for attacking me like this,” Jothiammal said in a video.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Variety Hall Road police booked Jain under sections 3 (2) (va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 along with sections 294 (b), 324 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. The police produced the accused before the court and the judge remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.