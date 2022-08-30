scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Tamil Nadu school boy falls off from moving public bus, video goes viral

Shortage of buses from Cheyyur to Acharapakkam is alleged to be the main reason for the risky journey of commuters in the area.

A boy falls from the moving bus (Sourced)

A video of a school student falling from a moving public bus in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district on Tuesday morning left everyone gasping for breath for a moment. The boy did not suffer any grievous injury as there was no vehicle immediately behind the bus.

The incident allegedly happened near Melmaruvathur. In the video that was shared widely on social media, a group of men and students were seen foot-boarding a bus, which was heading to Acharapakkam from Cheyyur.

The video footage showed a schoolboy losing balance and falling on the road. The entire incident was allegedly recorded by a motorist who was coming from far behind.

The boy was rushed to a nearby private hospital for first-aid.

Netizens noted that despite giving several awareness classes, the students continue to travel dangerously on foot-boards and urged the police department and government to take stringent action to address the issue.

According to Polimer, a Tamil news channel, residents in the area alleged that the shortage of public transport buses from Cheyyur to Acharapakkam is the main reason for the risky journey of commuters. Overcrowded buses are a daily scene putting the lives of passengers at risk, they said and urged the transport department to increase the frequency of buses on the route.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 06:44:34 pm
