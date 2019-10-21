Railway stations in Tamil Nadu to put up water bowls to quench thirst of birds and animals

In a bid to slake the thirst of birds and stray animals nearby railway stations across Tamil Nadu, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have teamed up Almighty Animal Care Trust, a Chennai-based NGO to install water bowls at the stations.

The project was flagged off by C Sylendrababu, the DGP of Railways at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station on Friday. Two water bowls were placed at the station, one each on the terrace of the GRP office and outside the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office.

Around 60 water bowls are expected to be placed at 56 railway stations across Tamil Nadu to help birds and animals beat the heat.

The project was launched after Sai Vignesh, the founder of Almighty Animal Care Trust approached the Railways DCP and requested permission to place water bowls at railway stations across the State. In a Facebook post, the NGO said that the DCP had welcomed the idea and had promised his help for the initiative.

Apart from Chennai Central stations, the GRP and the NGO have placed water bowls at the railways stations in Egmore, Tambaram, Chengapattu, Tiruvallur and Korukkupet.