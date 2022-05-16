TN quarry accident: One worker dies, quarry owners booked as rescue efforts continue

One of the three workers who had been rescued from a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district after huge boulders trapped them in a 300-foot-deep pit succumbed to injuries Sunday even as efforts continued to extricate three others who continued to remain stuck, the district administration said.

The deceased has been identified as S Selvan (25) of Ilayankulam in Tirunelveli, officials said. “An FIR has been registered against the quarry owners, and a mine safety audit is also taking place,” district collector V Vishnu said. The FIR names Selvaraj and Kumar of Venkateshwara Crusher, Adaimidhippankulam.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday, officials said. M Murugan (31) and J Vijayan (25) of Thoothukudi are currently under treatment at the district government hospital, they said, adding that P Murugan (25), P Rajendran (42) and M Selvakumar(30) of Tirunelveli are still trapped deep inside the quarry.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the collector said rocks kept falling continuously due to which they were forced to halt the rescue operations, but now they have restarted the operation and are hoping that they will rescue the rest of the men soon.

A statement from the district administration noted that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams consisting of 30 personnel from the 4th battalion, Arakkonam are working to rescue the trapped men. The services of Navy helicopters were sought, but they were not used due to unfavourable conditions, it said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday directed Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R S Rajakannappan to supervise the rescue operations. Stalin said action would be taken after an inquiry into the incident and that Rs 1 lakh would be released to the injured from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The collector and other senior officials are monitoring the rescue work.