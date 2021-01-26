TN Polls: M K Stalin to campaign across the state from Jan 29

When almost all political parties, including the ruling AIADMK, have started fierce poll campaigns in Tamil Nadu, DMK president and the CM candidate of opposition, MK Stalin, on Monday announced that he will start his statewide rally from January 29 to meet and collect grievances from people in all the 234 constituencies.

He said addressing and resolving these grievances would be the agenda for his first 100 days if DMK is elected to power. If elected, he said, an exclusive wing will be formed in the government to handle petitions he received during campaigns.

“This will be under my direct supervision,” Stalin said, projecting it as a new department in the government which would be directly monitored by himself. Petitions sealed in the boxes will be opened by me after polls, he said, asserting that “it will be my topmost priority.”

The latest tour plan for campaigns announced on Monday is going to be the second leg of campaigns after his ‘Makkal Grama Sabha’ programme which was organised in a traditional way.

The huge state debt of about five lakh crore rupees, serious charges of corruption in every other government department, surrendering state’s rights before the centre, unemployment, law and order crisis are the main issues Stalin is projecting in his campaigns.

While collecting grievances is going to be the main catch of Stalin’s state wide tour, which is to be started from Tiruvannamalai, he said there will be a form to be provided to people in which people can submit their grievances. “Those who are unable to attend the programme can send their petitions to http://www.stalinani.com or dial 9171091710,” he said.