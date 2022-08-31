TN: Police presence in areas around Parandur village beefed up as protests over new airport grow

Several police personnel have been deployed in and around Parandur village in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district where locals have been protesting against the state government’s move to build a second airport for Chennai. While villagers allege that the “police are everywhere” since last week, the Kancheepuram police have said that it is just a preventive measure to avoid untoward incidents.

There are barricades and police check posts at a couple of places around villages in the area, a villager revealed. “At Ekanapuram junction, near Parandur government primary health centre, and also on the way towards Sunguvarchatram from Parandur, the police are everywhere. Check posts have been set up and barricades have been put at a few places, which was never the case before. The residents are monitored, and even if it is a small gathering, the police personnel soon arrive at the spot,” the villager added.

However, the Kancheepuram police denied the allegations and said it was just regular procedure to prevent law and order issues. “There is no heavy deployment of police personnel, there will be five to six people, which is usual. The night patrol team has always been present so there is nothing new as has been alleged. In fact, the residents feel secure due to the presence of police,” a senior police official said.

Villages in and around Parandur have turned into a hub of political activity in the past few days ever since villagers began protests against the proposal to set up a new greenfield airport at Parandur. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had made the announcement on August 2.

Members of political parties, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Naam Tamizhar Katchi, have been visiting the villages to show solidarity with the villagers.

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss convened a meeting at Kancheepuram to understand the grievances of the residents of 13 villages who are likely to be affected by the proposed project. Anbumani said that they will form a seven-member committee headed by their party’s honorary president G K Mani to look into the residents’ concerns. He said the committee will visit the villages, analyse the condition of water bodies around them and examine the land upon which the airport is set to be built. Based on the report submitted by the committee, he said, they will discuss the matter with the government and take a call on the future course of action.

A few days ago, E V Velu, minister for public works, said Parandur was chosen from among four shortlisted sites that also included Pannur, Thiruporur and Padalam. He said a total of 4,563.56 acres would be acquired for building the airport and as many as 1,005 households would be affected.

Advertisement

Though the government has announced that they will offer 3.5 times the market value for land acquired, provide suitable alternative lands and offer employment for the youngsters around these villages, concerned residents are still protesting.

Black flags have been hoisted on many houses around Parandur, Ekanapuram and Nagapattu. Environmentalists have also expressed concern over the water bodies across the villages and urged the government to do a detailed study before starting the construction work.