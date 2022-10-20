TN: Panneerselvam says will quit politics if Palaniswami proves he privately met CM Stalin

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday hit back at AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who labelled him as the ruling DMK’s “B team” and alleged that he was helping Chief Minister M K Stalin to “defeat” the Opposition party.

“Good people and those who understand politics know who had crawled and come to power and betrayed… If Edappadi proves that I spoke with the chief minister, I am ready to quit politics but if whatever he claims turns out to be false, will he quit politics?” Panneerselvam told reporters in Madurai.

Palaniswami, the leader of the Opposition, made the allegations against his former deputy on Wednesday after a protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, where he and his supporters raised slogans against Stalin and criticised Assembly Speaker M Appavu for not accepting their demand to replace Panneerselvam with R B Udhayakumar as deputy leader of the Opposition. They alleged that Appavu was favouring Panneerselvam even though he had been removed from the primary membership of the AIADMK alongside his supporters.

Palaniswami, while talking to reporters after being detained by police, also claimed Panneerselvam had met Stalin after the Assembly session and that they had spoken close to half an hour.

Panneerselvam rejected the allegations and said he firmly believed the AIADMK should be united. The former chief minister also said those responsible for causing unwanted incidents should not blame others.