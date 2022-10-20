scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

TN: Panneerselvam says will quit politics if Palaniswami proves he privately met CM Stalin

O Panneerselvam rejects Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ‘DMK B team’ charge and dares him to quit politics if his claim is disproved.

Panneerselvam rejected the allegations and said he firmly believed the AIADMK should be united. (PTI/File)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday hit back at AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who labelled him as the ruling DMK’s “B team” and alleged that he was helping Chief Minister M K Stalin to “defeat” the Opposition party.

“Good people and those who understand politics know who had crawled and come to power and betrayed… If Edappadi proves that I spoke with the chief minister, I am ready to quit politics but if whatever he claims turns out to be false, will he quit politics?” Panneerselvam told reporters in Madurai.

Palaniswami, the leader of the Opposition, made the allegations against his former deputy on Wednesday after a protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, where he and his supporters raised slogans against Stalin and criticised Assembly Speaker M Appavu for not accepting their demand to replace Panneerselvam with R B Udhayakumar as deputy leader of the Opposition. They alleged that Appavu was favouring Panneerselvam even though he had been removed from the primary membership of the AIADMK alongside his supporters.

Palaniswami, while talking to reporters after being detained by police, also claimed Panneerselvam had met Stalin after the Assembly session and that they had spoken close to half an hour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
More from Chennai

Panneerselvam rejected the allegations and said he firmly believed the AIADMK should be united. The former chief minister also said those responsible for causing unwanted incidents should not blame others.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 04:21:21 pm
Next Story

Why a 135-year-old reservoir at Mumbai’s Malabar Hills is being rebuilt

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement