Tamil Nadu: Minor girl attempts self-immolation after being blackmailed, 4 held

The Tiruvallur police in Tamil Nadu arrested four persons Wednesday for seeking sexual favours and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl whom they had videographed while she was talking to a male friend near a field last week. The police said the girl had later on attempted self-immolation.

The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chennai after suffering 50 per cent burns. According to her statement to a magistrate Wednesday, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl reportedly told the magistrate that last week she was talking to a male friend near a field when the four accused, who are in their mid-twenties, videographed the duo and blackmailed the girl. The accused allegedly sought sexual favours and threatened the girl that they would send the video to her parents if she doesn’t comply.

Unable to bear the constant harassment, the girl attempted self-immolation Sunday night when she was alone at home. The girl’s family had initially rushed her to a nearby government hospital but later on, she was transferred to the Chennai hospital.

The police have booked the accused under multiple sections of the POCSO Act and sent to judicial custody.