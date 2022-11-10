TN ministers visit Nilgiris sites, say HPF land ideal for mini Tidel Park project

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris MP A Raja Wednesday inspected the sites in the serene hilly district of Nilgiris where a mini Tidel Park is likely to come up.

Addressing reporters, Thennarasu said the Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) factory, near Indunagar, seemed to be the most suitable area to set up the IT Park.

He said the mini Tidel Park would be set up at a cost of Rs 100 crore on a five-acre land and based on the requirement the land could be extended as well.

Apart from HPF, the ministers also visited two other sites, including the Buttfire area belonging to the Ooty municipality.

“Based on the request of TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) Chief Minister M K Stalin approved to set up a mini Tidel Park in Nilgiris and an announcement was subsequently made. HPF factory is a vast area of about 90 acres and we require around five acres to set up the park. We will coordinate with the forest department to procure the required land,” he said.

The minister noted that a lot of companies have started showing interest to set up their units in Tamil Nadu and the proposed park at Nilgiris could provide job opportunities for up to 1,000 people.

He added that new IT parks have been planned in Theni, Madurai and Villupuram districts.