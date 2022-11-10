scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

TN ministers visit Nilgiris sites, say HPF land ideal for mini Tidel Park project

Apart from HPF, the ministers also visited two other sites, including the Buttfire area in Ooty municipality, to set up the IT park. New IT parks are being planned in Theni, Madurai and Villupuram districts

Addressing reporters, Thennarasu said the Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) factory, near Indunagar, seemed to be the most suitable area to set up the IT Park. (Source: IETamil.com)

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris MP A Raja Wednesday inspected the sites in the serene hilly district of Nilgiris where a mini Tidel Park is likely to come up.

Addressing reporters, Thennarasu said the Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) factory, near Indunagar, seemed to be the most suitable area to set up the IT Park.

He said the mini Tidel Park would be set up at a cost of Rs 100 crore on a five-acre land and based on the requirement the land could be extended as well.

Apart from HPF, the ministers also visited two other sites, including the Buttfire area belonging to the Ooty municipality.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

“Based on the request of TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) Chief Minister M K Stalin approved to set up a mini Tidel Park in Nilgiris and an announcement was subsequently made. HPF factory is a vast area of about 90 acres and we require around five acres to set up the park. We will coordinate with the forest department to procure the required land,” he said.

The minister noted that a lot of companies have started showing interest to set up their units in Tamil Nadu and the proposed park at Nilgiris could provide job opportunities for up to 1,000 people.

More from Chennai

He added that new IT parks have been planned in Theni, Madurai and Villupuram districts.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 01:52:57 pm
Next Story

‘I’ve been such a fan’: BTS’ V shares portrait made by 11-year-old artist

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement