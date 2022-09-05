scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

TN Minister’s Twitter account briefly hacked

The account of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise has over two lakh followers and that was restored later in the day.

Senthil Bali Twitter accountSeveral supporters of Senthil Balaji expressed concern over the hacking and extended their support to him. (File Photo)

The Twitter account of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was briefly hacked on Sunday as it was showing a different display name, and requested people to make use of crypto currencies.

The account of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise has over two lakh followers and that was restored later in the day.

T R B Rajaa, the DMK MLA and son of veteran party leader and DMK MP T R Baalu, said, “Minister Senthil Balaji’s personal twitter handle has been hacked supposedly using malware.” “We have written to @twitterIndia regarding the same and hope the issue will be resolved as soon as possible,” he said in a tweet.
“And he’s back,” Rajaa said the Minister’s account was restored.

Rajaa shared the response received from Twitter that had said, “password reset link has been sent to the user’s preferred e-mail address. He should be able to regain access to the account from there.” Meanwhile, the Minister cleared the air about the incident and thanked those involved in restoring his account.

“Dear all, my Twitter account is now alright and restored. Thanks for your concern and support. Many thanks to the State cyber crime wing, twitter officials and all others,” Balaji said.

Several supporters of Balaji expressed concern over the hacking and extended their support to him.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:39:20 am
Tamil Nadu inoculates 12.28 lakh people against Covid-19 in mega vaccination drive

