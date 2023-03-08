‘Give in writing instead of shouting’: TN minister K Ponmudy hits out at women at Villupuram event

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who had faced a backlash for his controversial remarks in the past, was in the limelight yet again for allegedly mocking people who raised certain grievances during a public meeting in Villupuram on Monday.

The minister on Monday inaugurated a new boundary wall worth Rs 37 lakh at a government high school near Arungurukkai village. While addressing the gathering, Ponmudy listed out the welfare schemes of the ruling DMK government and asked whether people were getting all the benefits provided by the government.

A section of the women in the crowd spoke up, pointing out the lack of proper drinking water facilities in their village. As they continued to speak, Ponmudy interrupted them. “Sit down, be calm. You are making these charges as if you have voted for me overwhelmingly. I am not bothered about it. Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed to provide welfare measures equally to all those who voted [for DMK] or those who did not,” he said.

The minister added that he knew that the residents of Arungurukkai village “will shout” every time he makes a visit and claimed that it was he who had laid the road, brought bus services and provided drinking water supply to the village. “If there are any shortcomings on those (facilities provided by the government), give them in writing instead of shouting,” the minister said.

In May last year, Ponmudy’s remark on Hindi-speaking people in Tamil Nadu had sparked a row. “Many people say that if we learn Hindi, we will get jobs. Are we getting them? You can see in Coimbatore, people who are selling panipuri are them (Hindi speakers) only,” he had said. On another occasion, his comment on the government’s free bus travel scheme for women had created a stir in the state with many claiming that it belittled women.