TN minister hands over cash aid to lady SI who got stabbed

A woman sub-inspector, who got stabbed while on duty during a temple festival in Tirunelveli, was provided a cash aid of Rs 5 lakh by Tamil Nadu Minister Raja Kanappan on Sunday.

He, alongside DGP Sylendra Babu, visited SI Margaret Theresa (29) at the government medical college hospital and handed over the cheque.

The act comes a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin consoled the woman officer who sustained cut injuries and ordered to provide cash support from the Chief Minister’s public relief funds.

The assailant, identified as Arumugam (40), was arrested by the police.

DGP Babu, who addressed the reporters, said the attacker, who was earlier booked by the injured officer for drunk and driving, held a grudge for over a month and attacked her. He said though the accused attacked the officer with the intent to kill her, the officer managed to escape and her colleagues swiftly acted to nab the attacker.

The officer was on duty at a temple festival in the Suthamalli police station limits when Arumugam entered into an argument with her and attacked her with a knife, police said.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said he had directed the police officials to provide high-quality treatment to her.

(With PTI Inputs)