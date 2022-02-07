TN local body polls: No illusions, MNM contesting only where it has chance, says Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan has said that for the upcoming urban local body polls in the state, the party has fielded candidates only in areas where it has good chances of success.

“We have fielded our candidates in areas where we have a chance of winning. We don’t have any illusions. We know our age and we know our strengths,” he told reporters. He was campaigning on the streets of Chennai on Sunday.

The veteran actor visited Visalatchi Thottam near Mylapore and distributed party pamphlets to the public. He also promised to resolve their grievances if MNM candidates are elected.

After its poor show in the last Assembly election as well as the rural local body polls, the upcoming urban local body polls will be a litmus test for the MNM.

Commenting on the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to send back the NEET Bill passed in the state Assembly, Haasan said the Governor should respect the people’s sentiments and should not act as an agent of the Centre.

“He has already decided from where he should be taking instructions and he is acting accordingly. We always respect the Governor but, at the same time, our self-respect is also important,” Haasan said.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that the BJP will never come to power in Tamil Nadu, Haasan said their party’s Ideology is that fascism should never rule the state. “You keep whatever name you want for that (fascism), if it has the name DMK, we will stand against it,” he said.

At the party headquarters later, candidates took a 12-point oath stating that they would contest the polls in an honest manner. They also promised to provide a monthly report card of their activities, take measures to improve facilities in their wards, fight corruption, ensure that grama sabhas and ward committee meetings are held and safeguard water resources if they are elected.

A few days ago, Haasan had appealed to the public to donate to his party if they wished to support honest politics.