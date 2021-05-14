TN issues fresh guidelines to curb Covid spread, makes E-pass mandatory for inter-district travel

Tamil Nadu recorded 31,892 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 15,31,377 while 288 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 17,056. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued a fresh set of guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

According to the new rules, E-pass registration, which was mandatory for inter-state and international passengers, is now mandatory for inter-district passengers as well from May 17.

Only for essential activities such as marriages, funeral, medical treatment, elderly care people will be allowed to travel after filling the forms on the state government’s dedicated website. (https://eregister. tnega. Org).

Grocery, vegetable, meat and other shops, which were allowed to operate till noon, can now function from 6 am to 10 am only. 50 per cent occupancy will continue to be in force in these shops.

Pavement shops selling perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, which were allowed to function till noon, are now prohibited. Similarly, tea shops are also not allowed to operate.

E-commerce services will be permitted to operate from 2 pm till 6 pm.

ATMs, petrol pumps, pharmacy, and other natural medicine stores will function as usual.

The full lockdown on Sundays and the night curfew will continue to be in force.

The government has requested the public not to venture out unnecessarily and follow the safety precautions and extend their full co-operation to break the Covid-19 chain.

Tamil Nadu recorded 31,892 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 15,31,377 while 288 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 17,056.

According to the medical bulletin, 20,037 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 13,18,982, leaving 1,95,339 active infections. Chennai accounted for 6,538 new cases, the city’s total has reached 4,25,603 till date.