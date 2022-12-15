TN health minister initiates action against absent govt doctors

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian Thursday initiated action against four government doctors at a hospital in Madhuranthakam after they were found to be absent without prior notice.

Subramanian, who made a surprise inspection at the hospital, also spoke with the patients and enquired if they are being given proper care by the doctors.

As per the officials, the minister inspected several sections like the Siddha centre, maternity ward, operation theatre and during that period, the minister noticed that four doctors had taken leave without prior notice and thus he directed the department to initiate disciplinary action against them.

Earlier, while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, Subramanian had spoken about the initiatives that the health department had been taking to improve the health facilities in the state.

