Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

TN health minister initiates action against absent govt doctors

Ma Subramanian, who made a surprise inspection at the hospital, also spoke with the patients and enquired if they are being given proper care by the doctors.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian (FILE)
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian Thursday initiated action against four government doctors at a hospital in Madhuranthakam after they were found to be absent without prior notice.

Subramanian, who made a surprise inspection at the hospital, also spoke with the patients and enquired if they are being given proper care by the doctors.

As per the officials, the minister inspected several sections like the Siddha centre, maternity ward, operation theatre and during that period, the minister noticed that four doctors had taken leave without prior notice and thus he directed the department to initiate disciplinary action against them.

Earlier, while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, Subramanian had spoken about the initiatives that the health department had been taking to improve the health facilities in the state.

Commenting on the criticism over the induction of Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin into the cabinet as the Youth Welfare and Sports department, Subramanian said, “Every party has a youth wing but just for a mere formality. In DMK, it was formed to work for society. The youth wing of our party is now 30 lakh strong. He (Udhayanidhi) conducted Dravidian model training campuses across 234 constituencies in the state to inculcate Dravidian values among the current generation. He is leading the 30-lakh-strong DMK youth wing which cares for the welfare of the youth in an effective manner and now, in the capability of a minister, he will be leading the youngsters of the state,” he said.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:16:26 pm
