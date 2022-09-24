Tamil Nadu Governor announces awards in two categories with cash prize of Rs 10 lakh

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has announced two awards on an annual basis in the fields of “Social Service” and “Environment Protection”, with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each.

Ravi announced the awards to recognise individuals/entities doing dedicated service in these fields and also to encourage others and thereby building and harnessing the positive forces in the society, a Raj Bhavan release here said on Saturday.

“For the first time in the history of Raj Bhavan, it invites nominations from eligible entities/persons who have contributed impactful services in the field of Social Service and Environment Protection from September 24, 2022 onwards.” “Cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each will be given along with a citation for both category,” it added.

The nominations may be addressed to “The Deputy Secretary to Governor and Comptroller, Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Chennai -600 022.” The applications can also be e-mailed on awardsrajbhavantamilnadu@gmail.com in the prescribed format available in the Raj Bhavan website,” the release added.

The last date of application is before 5 pm of October 30, 2022. The awards will be given and awardees felicitated in person on the Republic Day (26th January 2023) by the Governor.