TN govt warns temple managers of action after priests bar inspection team

Tamil Nadu’s minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE), Sekar Babu, has warned the administration of Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram of legal action against the priests if they prevented a government-ordered inspection from being carried out.

This came after a government team visited the temple on Tuesday to inspect accounts and administrative details and was denied access by dikshithars, hereditary custodians and archakas (priests) of the temple.

While the inspection was scheduled in advance and multiple reminders were sent to those concerned, they refused to entertain the government team, according to officials.

The HR&CE department had sought all details related to the temple dating back to 2014 — among others, revenue and expenditure, audit reports and bank passbooks, present status of the properties; details of donations, jewellery, and other valuable items and their estimates; details of land belonging to the temple and lessees and register of lessees.

The government’s notice directed the temple managers concerned to submit these details before a five-member committee, which visited the temple on Tuesday. As the committee members reached the premises, they received a traditional welcome and were taken for a darshan. Later, however, lawyers of the priests presented their case and reasons for refusal.

Minister Sekar Babu said: “It is all about inspecting administrative aspects. We sent them a notice about the inspection last month. They replied, and we sent the notice again in detail early this month. I visited them yesterday at Chidambaram temple. I also had a darshan and sat with them, trying to explain that the government was not trying to take control of the temple, but that the Supreme Court order (of 2014) had clearly stated that this is a public temple.”

Noting that there are “several complaints” against the temple administration, the minister said, “It is the department’s duty to look at those complaints and find out the truth. If there are no issues found after inspection, the government’s duty is done.”

One dikshithar, however, told The Indian Express that the inspection was triggered by a hate campaign against the priests. “We cannot entertain that…. Tell us about the complaints filed against us; give us details about the (alleged) irregularities reported here. Give us the 2009 report prepared by the state government on total assets here,” the dikshithar said.

As the government is trying to talk to the priests through multiple channels to prevent a standoff, and a legal battle over their refusal, the issue is also being linked to the campaign to return Hindu temples to devotees from the government’s clutches.

Incidentally, S Ramadoss, leader of PMK, an ally of BJP-led NDA in the state, was among those who sought a probe against the priests for purportedly trying to commercialise the temple properties.

Controversies dikshithars have faced in recent years:

◾ Besides unsubstantiated charges of corruption and irregularities in managing temple wealth, a senior priest of Chidambaram temple was barred from performing rituals in 2019 after he was found responsible for arranging the wedding ceremony of a businessman’s family inside the 1,000-pillar hall of the historic 12th century Nataraj Temple.

◾ Last November, a committee of Pothu Dikshithars suspended a senior priest for two months for allegedly slapping a woman devotee for questioning a ritual he conducted in an allegedly faulty manner.

◾ Last month, the state government issued a formal Government Order to permit devotees to worship from Kanakasabhai mandapam at Nataraja temple in Chidambaram after the practice wasn’t resumed by the temple management even after the pandemic restrictions were lifted.

◾ In 2014, the Supreme Court restored custodian rights of the temple to dikshithars. Even as dikshitars manage routine ritualistic functions and are custodians, secular aspects such as administration and finance are under government’s control.