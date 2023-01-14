Tamil Nadu govt to give impetus to welfare initiatives, hold GIM

The Tamil Nadu government will give impetus to welfare initiatives and in attracting huge investment through a global investors’ meet to achieve the ambitious goal of one trillion dollar economy by 2030, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

He held discussions with State Ministers and officials concerned regarding the views expressed by the legislators since the last two days in the Assembly on various issues and he came up with certain crucial initiatives, the CM said.

“I would like to make some announcements now. The Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development scheme will be implemented to improve the rural roads in the State. Initially, about 10,000 km panchayat union roads would be improved at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore in two years,” he said.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the Assembly, Stalin said the government has decided to extend the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme, launched for school students studying in classes I to V on September 15 last year, to all the school across Tamil Nadu during 2023 – 24 fiscal in a phased manner for the benefit of primary school students.

“About 1.14 lakh students of 1,545 primary schools are being provided free breakfast under this scheme, which is welcomed by public, parents, teachers and students. The effort helped to increase the students’ attendance,” the Chief Minister claimed.

Tamil Nadu is one of the leading States in India in terms of economic and industrial development and second largest economy in India, Stalin asserted.

“I have set a target of making Tamil Nadu a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030 by attracting investments on a massive scale, provide employment to lakhs of youth besides strengthening the State economy. The government is taking various measures to achieve it,” he said.

Investors’ meet was held in Dubai and a high-level delegation led by the Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu visited countries like Germany, USA, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to attract global investments. Representatives of the Tamil Nadu government attended the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, last year, Stalin said.

He announced a global investors’ meet next year to spur the industrial growth and economic development of Tamil Nadu to achieve the one trillion dollar economy. The GIM would be held on January 10 and 11 in 2024, and it would see the participation of 100 countries, he added.

Also, the Chief Minister announced enhancing the subsidy for mosques under the major repair grant (MRG) to Rs 10 crore from Rs 6 crore provided by the DMK government last year.

The previous AIADMK regime had extended MGR to the tune of Rs 5 crore.