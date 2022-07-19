Following the orders of the Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the rioting, arson and related incidents that broke out at a private school in the state’s Kallakurichi on July 17 following the death of a Class 12 student on July 12, allegedly after she was tortured by teachers.

The government has, meanwhile, posted Sravan Kumar Jatavath as the new collector of Kallakurichi replacing P N Sridhar. P Pakalavan will take charge as the superintendent of police replacing S Selvakumar.

Kallakurichi violence | Timeline of events that followed student’s death

TN govt forms SIT to probe Kallakurichi rioting; SP, district collector transferred Read here: https://t.co/C0f0HHRI3Y pic.twitter.com/GbkneqoRpn — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) July 19, 2022

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, deputy inspector general of police (Salem) will lead the SIT which comprises five other officers, including S Radhakrishnan, Commandant 5th battalion, Avadi; M Kingshlin, SP (crime against women and children) Chennai; Thirumal, additional SP (headquarters Villupuram); Muthumanikam, additional SP (headquarters, Thiruppathur); and Chandramouli, additional SP (Namakkal).

Violence erupted at a residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district as protesters demanding justice over the death of a schoolgirl allegedly set on fire at least 13 buses, including three police vehicles, and pelted stones Sunday morning. Read: https://t.co/tUTLD6Ntuh pic.twitter.com/xJhomz7vOr — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) July 17, 2022

According to the order, the team has been tasked with unearthing the conspiracy behind the incident, identifying all violators whose faces have been captured in the video footage, the persons who formed WhatsApp groups and those who spread false news which resulted in such rioting, and take action as per law.

The SIT will take appropriate action to identify the Youtubers who spread false news and conducted parallel media trial. Their YouTube channels will be blocked. The team has also been asked to periodically report the progress in the investigation and file a status report before the Madras High Court on the next date of hearing.