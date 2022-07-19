Updated: July 19, 2022 4:58:52 pm
Following the orders of the Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the rioting, arson and related incidents that broke out at a private school in the state’s Kallakurichi on July 17 following the death of a Class 12 student on July 12, allegedly after she was tortured by teachers.
The government has, meanwhile, posted Sravan Kumar Jatavath as the new collector of Kallakurichi replacing P N Sridhar. P Pakalavan will take charge as the superintendent of police replacing S Selvakumar.
TN govt forms SIT to probe Kallakurichi rioting; SP, district collector transferred
Read here: https://t.co/C0f0HHRI3Y pic.twitter.com/GbkneqoRpn
— Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) July 19, 2022
Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, deputy inspector general of police (Salem) will lead the SIT which comprises five other officers, including S Radhakrishnan, Commandant 5th battalion, Avadi; M Kingshlin, SP (crime against women and children) Chennai; Thirumal, additional SP (headquarters Villupuram); Muthumanikam, additional SP (headquarters, Thiruppathur); and Chandramouli, additional SP (Namakkal).
Violence erupted at a residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district as protesters demanding justice over the death of a schoolgirl allegedly set on fire at least 13 buses, including three police vehicles, and pelted stones Sunday morning.
Read: https://t.co/tUTLD6Ntuh pic.twitter.com/xJhomz7vOr
— Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) July 17, 2022
According to the order, the team has been tasked with unearthing the conspiracy behind the incident, identifying all violators whose faces have been captured in the video footage, the persons who formed WhatsApp groups and those who spread false news which resulted in such rioting, and take action as per law.
Subscriber Only Stories
The SIT will take appropriate action to identify the Youtubers who spread false news and conducted parallel media trial. Their YouTube channels will be blocked. The team has also been asked to periodically report the progress in the investigation and file a status report before the Madras High Court on the next date of hearing.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Latest News
TN govt forms SIT to probe Kallakurichi rioting; SP, district collector transferred
Manipur: Noney landslide due to unprotected slope cut for railway project, says GSI report
Gujarat: Ukai dam releases 1.88 lakh cusec water after increased inflow from upper catchment areas
No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies FM Sitharaman
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – RCTs
The Gray Man actor Rege-Jean Page on his character: ‘He pretty much sends Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans to kick off each other’
Fahadh Faasil says ‘scope for Pushpa 3’: ‘Sukumar earlier wanted to make a web series on red sandalwood smuggling’
The health risks of extreme heat
Faisal Shaikh says he did not let success change him: ‘I can still go back and be that salesman in Bandra again’
The secret to an elephant’s trunk is skin deep
She had to borrow mother’s stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear
Pune: PMC claims to have completed 90% road repair works but commuters continue to complain about potholed stretches