Mandatory Spoken English classes for Tamil Nadu govt school students

Tamil Nadu has made it compulsory for students studying in classes 1 to 9 in government-run schools to attend weekly Spoken English classes.

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Wednesday released the guidelines for the new addition to the school curriculum.

“At present, government school teachers in the State are undergoing training ahead of the commencement of the classes. Training for primary school teachers in each district has been completed, while district-wise training for teachers teaching grades 6 to 9 is underway. Once the training is completed, the classes will commence,” a senior official from the State education department told Indianexpress.com.

“The classes will be conducted for both Tamil and English medium students”, the official added.

As per a circular issued by the Chief Educational Officer to the schools, the Spoken English classes will be held once a week in all government schools in both urban and rural areas in Tamil Nadu. The classes for grades I to V will be held for a duration of 90 minutes while those for grades VI to IX will be conducted for 45 minutes.

The classes will be a combination of basic English grammar and communication skills. The videos of the classes will feature on Aangilam Pazhagavum (Tamil for Learning English) show on the state-run Kalvi Tholaikkaatchi (Education channel).

The material for the Spoken English classes have been prepared by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Educational Research and Training (TNSCERT). “Books have been provided to the teachers to help them get familiarised with the classes before commencing the classes for the students,” said an official from TNSCERT.

The official elaborated that TNSCERT had framed topics for 30 weeks for the teachers’ modules. “Two copies of the modules will be given to each school. The teachers have to follow the modules and teach them to the students,” she said.

The modules for primary school students contains basics such as phonetics, word drill and time-based activities. Modules on phonetics have been designed for 10 weeks for the second term”, she said. The modules for middle school students involves basic communication exercises and modules based on day-to-day communication in real-life situations.

The Spoken English classes are expected to commence from the next term.

