After protests, TN govt drops plan to move KG classes to anganwadis

The Tamil Nadu government has gone back on its decision to move kindergarten classes (KG) from state-run schools to anganwadis. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh made the announcement on Thursday, a few days after he said that KG classes would be discontinued in government schools, citing shortage of teachers, lack of space and an increase in enrolment as the reasons for the move.

The government, however, reversed its stand following a backlash from opposition, educationists and other stakeholders.

Accepting the demands from various quarters, and based on the instructions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Anbil Mahesh said that he has ordered the school education department to continue KG classes in schools and noted that qualified special teachers would be deputed as required.

The minister said that anganwadi centres operating inside 2,381 government primary and middle schools were converted as LKG, UKG classes on a pilot project basis. “During the previous regime, owing to a low intake of students, teachers who were in surplus numbers were deputed to handle the LKG and UKG classes in schools. However, due to the various efforts of the DMK government in the past one year, about 7 lakh students got newly enrolled in various classes in government schools across the state, leading to an addition of 3,000 sections,” Anbil Mahesh said.

The minister said as the need for more teaching faculty rose due to high enrolment, teachers who were handling KG classes were transferred to handle Classes 1 to 5. The government, he said, had taken measures to ensure that the KG students could continue their education in anganwadi centres.