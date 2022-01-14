TN govt issues order to construct three new flyovers in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday passed an order directing to construct three new flyovers in Chennai to reduce traffic congestion. In the revised budget for 2021-22 presented in August last year, state Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan had announced that new flyovers would be constructed at three places in Chennai – at Ganesapuram subway, at the intersection of Konnur High Road-Strahans Road and at South Usman Road – at an estimated cost of Rs 335 crore.

The flyover to be constructed at Ganesapuram at Vyasarpadi, north Chennai on the top of the subway would be 680 metres in length and 15.2 metres wide. The four-lane structure will be erected at a cost of Rs 142 crore. The area is currently prone to traffic congestion and waterlogging.

The second flyover at the intersection of Konnur High Road-Strahans Road will be built at a cost of Rs 62 crore. The Konnur High Road is a crucial point connecting Villivakkam, Perambur Jamalia via Cooks Road, Pattalam via Strahans Road and Purasawalkam via Brick Kiln Road. “As the junction serves as a crucial point connecting various important areas of the city, traffic congestion is high,” the civic body said. The two-lane bi-directional flyover would be 508 metres long and 8.4 metres wide.

The flyover at South Usman Road, a major shopping hub, is projected to be built at a cost of Rs 131 crore between Usman Road and CIT Nagar. It would be 120 metres long and 8.4 metres wide.