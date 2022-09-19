scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Mass vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu: Government inoculates 8.17 lakh people against Covid-19

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in the city.

The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprised 96.54 per cent and the second dose 91.37 per cent. (Source: Twitter/ Ma Subramanian)

As many as 8,17,276 people were inoculated against Covid-19 in the 37th mega vaccination exercise held in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the health department said.

A total of 28,285 people received the first dose, 1,83,073 the second dose, while 6,05,918 people were administered the precautionary booster jab, a press release said here.

The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprised 96.54 per cent and the second dose 91.37 per cent.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in the city.

The department commenced the mass vaccination programme every Sunday beginning September 12, 2021 and it has been held in over 50,000 camps including primary health centres, government schools, anganwadi centres among others.

According to the press release, 19,86,409 people (93.65 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years were covered with the first dose of vaccination while 15,66,176 (73.84 per cent) were covered with the second dose.

Of those aged between 15 and 17 years, the release said 30,53,610 (91.26 per cent) people received the jabs with the first dose and 25,95,960 (77.58 per cent) second dose.

The precautionary booster doses were administered to 86,06,640 (20.20 per cent) people till date, the release said.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 06:52:18 am
