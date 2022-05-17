Tamil Nadu govt inks pact for Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor

The long-pending Chennai Port-to-Maduravoyal two-tier elevated 20-km corridor is expected to be a reality soon.

A memorandum of understanding was signed here on Monday for the Rs 5,855-crore four-lane project among the Tamil Nadu government, the Chennai Port Authority, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Navy.

The NHAI would build the corridor and the first tier is for local vehicles up to Koyambedu from the Port with 13 entry-exit points and the second-level from Port to Maduravoyal is exclusively meant for heavy vehicles, an official release said.

The project was delayed for years due to various reasons and efforts to implement it has led to the signing of the MoU, the government said.

The pact was signed and exchanged by top officials at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and General V K Singh.

The Union Minister tweeted: “Today, in a landmark day for Tamil Nadu, the State Government has entered into an MoU with Chennai Port Trust, @NHAI_Official and the Indian Navy for expedient development of road infrastructure for easing traffic of Chennai Port.” In the 2022-23 Budget address, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had said that the State government is committed to revive and implement the Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project, which is vital to the commercial development of Chennai.

“A 20.6-km-long double-decker elevated corridor at an estimated cost of Rs.5,770 crore will be constructed. A detailed project report is under preparation by the NHAI.” “To implement this project, the memorandum of understanding between the NHAI, government of Tamil Nadu, the Navy and Chennai Port will be signed soon,” the Finance Minister had said.