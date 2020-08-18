TN govt hospital employee pushes patient from wheel-chair, viral video leads to action

The employee was temporarily suspended and he has been transferred to Oothangarai.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu Monday sent a notice to the director of Medical and Rural Health Services after an incident of a government hospital employee pushing a patient from the wheel-chair came into light. The video of the act, which was recorded allegedly by another patient, went viral on social media.

The incident took place at the in-patient ward in Krishnagiri Government Hospital. In the video, hospital staff Baskaran (40) is seen pushing the patient from the wheel-chair after he asks for his help in laying down on the bed. The video shows Baskaran even using cuss words for the patient and leaving him on the floor.

On Monday, SHRC took the suo-motu cognisance of a news report published in Tamil Daily Dinamalar and asked the commission for a detailed report on the incident within three weeks. “Now, therefore, take notice that the matter will be listed for further consideration before this commission after three weeks. You are required to submit the report by post without fail,” the notice read.

It further added that in case of any default, the Commission may proceed to take action as it deems fit and proper.

Paramasivan, the Joint-Secretary of Health Services, told the local reporters that the employee was temporarily suspended and he has been transferred to Oothangarai. He further added that a departmental enquiry will be conducted on the incident, and all the hospital employees have been advised to treat patients respectfully.

